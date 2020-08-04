Jason Momoa Restores Wife Lisa Bonet’s 1965 Mustang, A ‘Project 14 Years In The Making’

Jason Momoa has been spending his time — over the past 14 years no less — restoring the first car owned by the love of his life: Lisa Bonet’s vintage 1965 Mustang.
On Tuesday, the “Aquaman” star shared a video on social media that documented a project that’s been “14 years in the making,” the restoration of the first car that Bonet ever bought when she was 17.
“I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one,” Momoa says in the video.
“The story is this is the first car she ever bought. It’s one of three ever made and it has a lot of custom parts to it,” he said of the first car ever purchased by his wife.
Aloha everyone, this is 14 years in the making. I wanted to surprise my wife with her first car she ever bought and bring it back to life and into our family, Mahalo to @bigkemdizel for bringing me to @divine1customs to meet Misha, I could not have done this without the love and support they put into this project. Link in BIO! full video on our YouTube Channel! Directed by @da_bray , this was Damien’s directing debut for our company @on_the_roam this last year and he put this all together to show the amount of love that went into this restoration. Thank you to everyone involved and the crew! @ppgrefinish As always big Mahalo to @colterwall for the music from Imaginary Appalachia, sleeping on the blacktop & Caroline. Please give the full video a watch on YouTube. link in bio & story. Aloha J #1965mustang #firstcar #lisabonet