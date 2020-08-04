Jason Momoa Restores Wife Lisa Bonet’s 1965 Mustang, A ‘Project 14 Years In The Making’

Jason Momoa has been spending his time — over the past 14 years no less — restoring the first car owned by the love of his life: Lisa Bonet’s vintage 1965 Mustang.

On Tuesday, the “Aquaman” star shared a video on social media that documented a project that’s been “14 years in the making,” the restoration of the first car that Bonet ever bought when she was 17.

“I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one,” Momoa says in the video. RELATED: Jason Momoa Hits The Highway In A Vintage 1947 Harley

“The story is this is the first car she ever bought. It’s one of three ever made and it has a lot of custom parts to it,” he said of the first car ever purchased by his wife.