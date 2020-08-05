Hannah Ann Sluss Pictured At ‘Bachelorette’ Filming Location As Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams Shakeup Drama Continues

The “Bachelorette” drama continues.

Hannah Ann Sluss has now been spotted at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California, where season 16 of the hit show is being filmed.

Us Weekly posted photos of the 24-year-old wheeling a large suitcase through the resort; in other pics, she talks to producer Julie LaPlaca. Both were wearing masks.

“This season is so off the wall that absolutely anything and everything is on the table,” a source said.

“Producers continue to reach out to women from the franchise in an attempt to salvage a season that just might be the most dramatic ever.”

The BachDetective fan site also speculated that former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is also at the La Quinta resort amid rumours that she and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen have split.

The latest news comes after it was revealed Clare Crawley was being replaced by Tayshia Adams about two weeks into filming after falling for a contestant.

A source told ET that Crawley did leave on good terms with producers but added they didn’t know exactly how the season would play out.

“Filming did not stop, but Tayshia got a fresh start as the Bachelorette,” the source shared.

It is unclear if a new crop of contestants have been brought in to date Adams.

Crawley fuelled rumours she was no longer on the show after liking a tweet about Adams becoming the Bachelorette Sunday night before unliking it Monday morning.