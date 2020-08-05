50 Cent Wants The Emmys To Kiss ‘My Black A**’ After Snubbing ‘Power’ Once Again

50 Cent isn’t expecting any Emmy love.

The rapper, actor and TV producer took shots at the award show after his series “Power” was once again shut out of this year’s slate of nominations.

On Instagram, 50 Cent shared a photo of a bronze statue’s backside and an explicit caption:

50 sent a similar message to the Television Academy last year when “Power” was similarly shut out for consideration, writing at the time, “The EMMY’s can kiss my black a** in slow motion.”

Meanwhile, the rapper is getting ready to premiere the spinoff series “Power Book II: Ghost” on Sept. 6.