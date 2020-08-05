Selena Gomez Poses For Stunning Selfie, Announces New Brand Rare Beauty’s Launch Date

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty makeup line will be available very soon, fans will be happy to hear.

The singer shared the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday alongside a stunning selfie, confirming it would be available in Sephora and online on September 3.

The Rare Beauty Instagram profile also shared a clip of Gomez talking about the brand.

She said in the video, “I live in a time where it’s all about face, it’s all about makeup, it’s all about how you look in a lot of ways. That can be exciting and fun, but at the same time it can just be a bit dangerous.”

“So I wanted people to feel like makeup is something you can enjoy, it’s not something that you need. I felt like that’s kind of who I am. I’m very authentic, I’m very real with my fans,” the singer continued.

“Any girl, woman, boy, whoever they are can feel beautiful just exactly how they are.”