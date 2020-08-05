Selena Gomez Poses For Stunning Selfie, Announces New Brand Rare Beauty’s Launch Date

By Becca Longmire.

Selena Gomez. Photo: CP Images
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty makeup line will be available very soon, fans will be happy to hear.

The singer shared the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday alongside a stunning selfie, confirming it would be available in Sephora and online on September 3.

The Rare Beauty Instagram profile also shared a clip of Gomez talking about the brand.

She said in the video, “I live in a time where it’s all about face, it’s all about makeup, it’s all about how you look in a lot of ways. That can be exciting and fun, but at the same time it can just be a bit dangerous.”

“So I wanted people to feel like makeup is something you can enjoy, it’s not something that you need. I felt like that’s kind of who I am. I’m very authentic, I’m very real with my fans,” the singer continued.

“Any girl, woman, boy, whoever they are can feel beautiful just exactly how they are.”

Selena Gomez’s Style Evolution
