Ellen Page Is Incredibly In Love With Wife Emma Portner: ‘My Wife Is One Of The Most Talented People I’ve Ever Met’

Ellen Page can’t help but gush about her wife.

Appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the “Umbrella Academy” star was asked about what she can’t wait to do once quarantine is over, which prompted Page to talk about wife Emma Portner’s plans for the stage.

“My wife is one of the most talented people I’ve ever met,” she said. “And watching her perform live—she’s a dancer and choreographer—is just absolutely breathtaking, so I very much miss that.”

She added, “And I’m also Canadian, so I love to go to hockey games.”

Also in the interview, Page shared her obsession with the Titanic as a kid.

“And this was pre-movie,” she said, referring to the 1997 blockbuster. “There was a club at school when I was in elementary school called the Titanic Club, and we just learned things about the Titanic.”

She described building little Titanic models and reading a book that broke down the minute-by-minute timeline of the ship sinking.

“I can’t explain it,” she said.