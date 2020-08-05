Kelly Clarkson Belts Out The ‘Moral Of The Story’ On ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson is letting everyone know the “moral of the story”.

On Wednesday, Clarkson covered the 2019 alt-pop hit by Ashe. As per usual, Clarkson was accompanied by her house band. Clarkson remained isolated at home; however, the band actually gathered on the set of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

“Moral of the Story” hit the mainstream after it was featured in Netflix’s 2020 film, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”.

Clarkson has also covered the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus” among many others since going virtual.