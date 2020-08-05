Miley Cyrus Teases New Song On Instagram

Miley Cyrus is back with new music.

The singer shared a snippet of a track Wednesday on Instagram, while posing in front of neon lights as the song played in the background.

She danced along to the music while panning the camera up from her white tank top.

The clip came a day after she told fans to “meet Miley Cyrus…again” by sharing an old-school video.

The musician insisted it was happening “for real this time.”

Cyrus has been quarantining with boyfriend Cody Simpson, with the pair posing for numerous social media snaps together.

Simpson also said he was “in love with my best friend” as the pair posed for another adorable pic Saturday.