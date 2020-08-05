Vance DeGeneres Says ‘Vicious’ Attack Against Sister Ellen DeGeneres Is ‘Bulls**t’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Vance DeGeneres, Ellen DeGeneres. Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Vance DeGeneres, Ellen DeGeneres. Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Vance DeGeneres is tired of seeing his little sister’s name dragged through the mud.

RELATED: Eric Andre Retweets Petition Calling For Him To Replace Ellen DeGeneres

Vance, 65, took to Twitter and Facebook this week to defend Ellen DeGeneres after her daytime talk show was accused of promoting a toxic environment perpetuating bullying and racism.

“You don’t know my sister,” Vance tweeted on Tuesday. “She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world.”

“My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you – it is all bulls**t,” he wrote in a separate Facebook post. “I’m sick and tired of my sister being attacked. She always has – and always will – stand against bullying of any kind.”

RELATED: Katy Perry, Kevin Hart Support For ‘Friend’ Ellen DeGeneres

Ok, I need to say something. My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you – it is all bullshit. I put…

Posted by Vance DeGeneres on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is currently the subject of an internal investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace, sexism, and racism. DeGeneres is expected to return to host season 18 of the program on Sept. 9.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP