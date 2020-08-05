Vance DeGeneres Says ‘Vicious’ Attack Against Sister Ellen DeGeneres Is ‘Bulls**t’

Vance DeGeneres is tired of seeing his little sister’s name dragged through the mud.

Vance, 65, took to Twitter and Facebook this week to defend Ellen DeGeneres after her daytime talk show was accused of promoting a toxic environment perpetuating bullying and racism.

If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest. — Vance DeGeneres (@vancedegeneres) August 4, 2020

“You don’t know my sister,” Vance tweeted on Tuesday. “She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world.”

“My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you – it is all bulls**t,” he wrote in a separate Facebook post. “I’m sick and tired of my sister being attacked. She always has – and always will – stand against bullying of any kind.”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is currently the subject of an internal investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace, sexism, and racism. DeGeneres is expected to return to host season 18 of the program on Sept. 9.