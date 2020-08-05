‘Ren & Stimpy’ Is Getting A Revival Series 25 Years Later

Everyone’s favourite animated cat-and-chihuahua team are coming back to TV.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that Comedy Central is set to revive the classic animated series “Ren & Stimpy”.

The “reimagined” take on the adult-oriented cartoon comes almost 25 years after the original series ended its run on Nickelodeon.

“We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio,” said ViacomCBS entertainment & youth group president Chris McCarthy “‘Ren & Stimpy’ joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including ‘South Park’, ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ and ‘Clone High’ as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations.”

The original “Ren & Stimpy” premiered in 1991 and ran for five seasons. Spinoff series “Ren & Stimpy Adult Party Cartoon” later aired briefly on Spike.