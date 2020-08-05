Elton John And David Furnish Are ‘Proud’ To Support Anti-Racism #NoSilenceInMusic Letter

Elton John says he and husband David Furnish are “proud” to be among the list of artists and music industry persons adding their signatures to the #NoSilenceInMusic open letter.

“The is no room for any kind of prejudice in music, or in society as a whole,” the “Your Song” singer tweeted on Wednesday, linking to the letter, which brings together signatories who “demonstrate and express our determination, that love, unity and friendship, not division and hatred, must and will always be our common cause.”

We must be united to eradicate all forms of racism and hatred against people because of who they are, or what they believe in. Music is a place for spreading joy. (2/2) — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 5, 2020

“There is a global love for music, irrespective of race, religion, sexuality and gender. Music brings joy and hope and connects us all. Through music, education and empathy we can find unity. We stand together, to educate and wipe out racism now and for our future generations,” the letter reads.

John’s tweet echoes the sentiment, adding, “Music is a place for spreading joy.”

Other signatories include Niall Horan, James Bay, James Blunt, Nile Rodgers, Rita Ora, Sam Fender, Yungblud, George Ezra, and over 700 more.