Katy Perry Talks Surviving The ‘Darkest’ Years Of Her Life And ‘Being Attacked’ During Her Lowest Moments

Katy Perry discusses being pregnant during a pandemic and surviving the “darkest” years of her life in a new interview with People.

Perry, who is expecting her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom, says of the coronavirus pandemic and having to postpone her wedding and the release of her new album: “Every day your options change, and you don’t know what’s what. Especially being pregnant in a pandemic, it’s an emotional roller-coaster.”

The singer, whose new album Smile is out August 28, explains how she got through the darker periods of her life: “Having a great partner, having a sound mind, continuing to do the work, I’m not as flinchable.”

Perry, who has been open about her battle with depression, adds: “I’m not untouchable or invincible, but it’s a little bit more like water off a duck’s back.”

The star is then asked about how far she’s come since 2017 and her album Witness failing to break the same records as her previous releases.

Perry, who was also on a break from her romance with Bloom at the time, shares: “After being on a rocket ship and just going straight up, it was just a small change in the trajectory, but it felt seismic.

“It’s been two and a half years of trying to find my footing. It’s so easy for me to work, work, work, and avoid, but I had to go on a mental and spiritual journey.”

She says of her “nightmare” lowest points, “You feel like you’re being attacked, and you can’t wake up.”