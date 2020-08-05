Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update After Being Shot: I Can’t ‘Stay Down For A Long Time’

Megan Thee Stallion is on the mend after having bullets removed from her feet.

Megan says she was “shot in both of my feet and had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out.” She offers an update on her condition when speaking with Variety for the publication’s “Power of Young Hollywood” special.

“I’m not the type of person who can stay down for a long time,” the “Savage” rapper says. “I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.”

Fellow rapper Tory Lanez was present in the vehicle when Megan was shot, and was arrested on gun charges. Megan and her representatives have not named the culprit.

Megan also touches on her friendship with Beyonce, with whom she collaborated on the “Savage” remix, as well as Black Lives Matter themes present on her next album.

“In the first five minutes of the conversation, I felt like I’ve been knowing her all my life,” she says of Beyonce. “She treated me like family, and now I feel like I am family. We talk all the time.

“I feel like everything that’s going on right now, if it hasn’t moved you to speak out or try to make some type of difference, then something might be slightly wrong with you,” she adds of BLM. “I haven’t already come out with a song with that messaging, I definitely plan on it.”

Fun fact: Megan nearly missed an award-show performance because she was finishing a school final.

She recalls: “I remembered halfway through getting dressed for the event, so I’m finishing the final while my hairstylist is curling my hair and people are calling like, ‘Where is Megan?’ I got there and went straight on stage.”

That focus on education is something fellow rapper Nicki Minaj deeply respects.

“One of my favourite things about Meg is her desire to further her education,” Minaj says of Megan. “It’s so important for women to feel inspired to achieve goals outside of social media, where the focus is usually placed on their bodies or who they’re dating at the time.

“Women are more than just baby mamas, and we can continue to prove that by being goal-oriented, bettering ourselves and being independent,” Minaj continues. “Megan is the perfect example that we can have fun and be smart at the same time.”