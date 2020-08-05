Kerry Washington Stands With The ‘Real-Life Superheroes’ At The ACLU

Kerry Washington is committed to the fight.

The actress is on the cover of the new Town & Country, and in the issue she talks about the new documentary “The Fight”, on which she is a producer. The doc shines a light on the lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union and their defence of social justice.

“I have such deep reverence for what this country can be,” Washington says. “I love that this film invites us all into the ‘we’ and to know that we belong here. We have to fight to belong here, but we belong here.”

Washington also shares why she considers the ACLU lawyers real-life superheroes.

“At [my production company] Simpson Street, we really believe that heroes look like all of us. These lawyers are real-life superheroes,” she says. “What I think they each do so beautifully in the film is show us that while they are taking on the greatest challenges to our civil rights in our lives, they are also just people.”

The actress also urges everyone to get involved with the fight for social justice however they can.

“This is such a great moment because we are in an unprecedented time when people of extraordinary privilege, for lots of reasons, are asking themselves how they can be part of the solution,” she says. “Whether it is to give your time, give your money, give your heart, speak up in the conversation when somebody says they don’t believe something.”