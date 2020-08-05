Reese Witherspoon And Mindy Kaling Join Fun Instagram Trend Perfectly Showing Their 2020 Moods

By Jennifer Drysdale‍, ETOnline.com.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon has gone through every emotion this year, and she’s showing them all off on social media. The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to join the platform’s latest fun trend — a calendar collage of the moods throughout 2020.

Witherspoon appears as a bright-eyed, optimistic Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde” during January and a slightly concerned Elena Richardson from “Little Fires Everywhere” in February. Things start to take a turn in March, and by June, the star is seemingly out in the wilderness, as Cheryl Strayed from “Wild”

“Yup. #2020,” Witherspoon captioned her post — which had celeb friends like Mindy Kaling, Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Demi Lovato and more cracking up.

View this post on Instagram

Yup. #2020

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Kaling was so inspired that she ended up sharing her own version. “Pretty much. Inspired by @reesewitherspoon,” she captioned her fury of emotions.

View this post on Instagram

Pretty much. Inspired by @reesewitherspoon

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Kerry Washington also joined in.

See fans’ funny posts below.

View this post on Instagram

#2020 Inspired by @reesewitherspoon and @mindykaling

A post shared by Ziggy the dood 🐾 (@bootswiththefur.doodle) on

Witherspoon, Washington and more A-list stars recently participated in the #ChallengeAccepted trend, where women express support for each other by sharing a black-and-white photo of themselves and tagging others to encourage them to do the same.

The challenge, which usually also includes the hashtag #WomenSupportingWomen, is meant to show self-love and support others as they do the same. See more on what the stars have been up to in the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

Biggest Emmy Snubs & Surprises: Reese Witherspoon, ‘Watchmen,’ More

Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Releases Romantic First Single: Listen

J.Lo, Reese & More Celebrate 4th of July By Urging People to Vote

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP