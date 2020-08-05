‘Love Island USA’ Season 2 Premiere Date & More Details Revealed

The second season of “Love Island USA” is coming soon!

CBS announced Wednesday the upcoming season of the hit dating show would kick off with a two-hour premiere Monday, August 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network.

Following the premiere, hour-long episodes will air nightly at 9 p.m. ET/PT, including a two-hour episode each Saturday at 8 p.m., ET/PT, featuring the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews, and never-before-seen footage.

The show, which features an array of single people hoping to couple up and find love, will be available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with an all-new cast of Islanders for the latest season, with it being filmed in Las Vegas in a quarantine “bubble” at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell. The cast will be announced closer to the premiere.

ITV will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 during filming, with all Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating being quarantined together.

They will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation.

They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms.

Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing.