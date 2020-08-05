Vanessa Bryant Asks Court To Deny Change Of Venue For Suit Against Helicopter Company

Vanessa Bryant wants her lawsuit to stay right where it is.

In a new filing, the widow of late NBA star Kobe Bryant has asked the court to deny a motion from Berge Zobayan, the brother of late helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan, for a change of venue in the case.

Bryant argues that the defendant has failed to produce sufficient evidence that he would suffer “actual prejudice” if the trial is held before a Los Angeles County jury.

“Defendant cannot show that there is any county to which this case may be transferred where the basis for his objection does not exist,” the filing states. “Defendant’s request for a transfer to Orange County is meritless because, as Defendant himself points out, Mr. Bryant and his family have lived in Orange County for nearly twenty years, and his popularity there is just as strong as anywhere else.”

The filing concludes, “Under California law, the burden is on the moving party to demonstrate that it could not receive an impartial trial in the original venue. Defendant has utterly failed to carry his burden.”

Bryant is suing Island Express Helicopters and Zobayan for wrongful death in the tragic crash that killed Kobe, daughter Gianna, and seven others in January.