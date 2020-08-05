‘Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe’ Coming To Disney+ This Month

The trailer for the Disney+ movie “Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe” has arrived.

The original movie will drop on Disney+ on August 28 and sees original series voice stars Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Caroline Rhea, and more reprise their roles; David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb.

The adventure movie follows stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they travel across the galaxy to rescue big sister Candace from aliens. On a distant planet, Candace has found utopia — a world free of pesky little brothers.