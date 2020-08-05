Colton Underwood Joins Chat4Good To Interact With Fans In The Name Of COVID-19 Relief

Colton Underwood is teaming up with Chat4Good for COVID-19 relief.
Following his own battle with coronavirus, the “Bachelor” alum, 28, will host an interactive online chat with fans.
All the proceeds raised from the event will support World Vision and its effort to support families impacted by the pandemic.
According to UsWeekly, who will host the virtual meeting, fans can submit their questions for Underwood about his COVID-19 battle, deets on his time on “The Bachelor”, and even his relationship with ex Cassie Randolph.
Earlier this year, Underwood confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus, telling fans, “I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted.”
View this post on Instagram
I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.
Tickets for the event go on sale on Thursday, August 6; virtual VIP/one-on-one conversations with Underwood are also available.
The chat will take place on Tuesday, August 11, at 9 p.m. ET.