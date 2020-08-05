FBI Reportedly Seize Firearms In Raid Of YouTube Star Jake Paul’s California Home

Jake Paul has had quite a run-in with the law.

On Wednesday morning, the YouTube star’s Calabasas home was raided by the FBI, ABC News and many other outlets reported.

The search was conducted in connection with an ongoing investigation, though the warrant affidavit has been sealed, so the nature of the investigation remains unknown.

ABC7 reported, though, that officers appeared to seize firearms from the home, with multiple guns, including a long gun seen scattered across the property in helicopter footage.

Video obtained by TMZ shows numerous federal officers in tactical gear executing the warrant.

Earlier this year, Paul was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after being among a group of looters at the Scottsdale Fashion Square in Arizona in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.