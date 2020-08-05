Netflix Hosts A ‘Sleepover’ Like No Other In New Trailer

There is not a lot of slumber at “The Sleepover”.

Netflix released a new trailer for their upcoming comedy film “The Sleepover”. The movie stars Sadie Stanley, Joe Manganiello, Ken Marino, and more.

“During a fun weekend sleepover with their best friends, two siblings discover that their seemingly normal stay-at-home mom Margot (Malin Akerman) is actually a former high-end thief in the witness protection program,” a synopsis for the film reads.

“When both their mom and dad (Ken Marino) are kidnapped and forced to pull one last job with an ex-flame of Margot (Joe Manganiello), the siblings must team up to rescue their parents over the course of one action-packed night that they’ll never forget.”

“The Sleepover” premieres August 21 on Netflix.