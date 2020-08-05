‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Melody Thomas Scott Opens Up About Being Abused As A Child

Actress Melody Thomas Scott is opening up about the abuse she faced as a child.

In new interview with People, the 64-year-old star of Global’s “The Young and the Restless” says, “I’m sure many people will be shocked to learn that I have that kind of background.”

She continued, “They’ve seen me in their living room every day for 41 years, they believe I’m my character Nikki Newman and my life is perfect. But I think it will make it even more impactful for them to realize this kind of stuff can happen to anybody.”

Scott details years of abuse by her late grandmother and sexual assault by several men in her new book, Always Young & Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama.

“Even now, I think I’m healed, I think I’m over it, but it never really leaves you,” she tells People.

She adds, “There is no easy fix, but I’m hoping my story opens the door for people.”

“Y&R” returns with new episodes on Global on Friday, August 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET.