Brandi Glanville Calls For Denise Richards To ‘Take Responsibility’ Amid ‘RHOBH’ Hookup Drama

Brandi Glanville is begging Denise Richards to confess to the hookup rumours.

Amid the ongoing “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” drama, when Glanville made the bombshell announcement that she had intimate relations with her co-star, Richards has continued to deny the claims.

Now, on the hit Slice reality show, Glanville is begging Richards to “take responsibility.”

Maybe if you’re so worried about hurting your children then as a married woman you should not fuck your cast mates and expect it not to get out take responsibility for your part DR — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) August 5, 2020

During last week’s “RHOBH” episode, Richards flat out denied the allegations, even calling for Bravo to stop production.

“You guys, I’m going through so much stuff. It has nothing to do with any of us,” Richards told co-stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke.

Before leaving, the actress added, “It has nothing to do with this show, and Bravo, Bravo, Bravo… Please do not air this. Please. That is not true. It is not true.”

As teased in the “RHOBH” premiere, Richards stopped filming with the group in December 2019.

“RHOBH” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice.