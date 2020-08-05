Jurnee Smollett Says Brother Jussie’s Scandal ‘Has Been F**king Painful’

Jurnee Smollett maintains her brother Jussie Smollett’s innocence following last year’s alleged hate-crime hoax.

Jurnee, 33, sits down with The Hollywood Reporter and agrees to speak publicly for the first time on 38-year-old Jussie’s scandal in which the “Empire” star was involved in an alleged hate crime, which he was later accused of staging.

“It’s been f**king painful,” Jurnee says. “One of the most painful things my family’s ever experienced — to love someone as much as we love my brother, and to watch someone who you love that much go through something like this, that is so public, has been devastating.

“I was already in a very dark space for a number of reasons, and I’ve tried to not let it make me pessimistic,” she continues. “But everyone who knows me knows that I love my brother and I believe my brother.”

The “Birds of Prey” actress also touches on Jussie’s resilience.

“I mean, f**k, man, I look at him sometimes and I’m like, ‘He’s so strong.’ He’s staying creative, as creatives do… singing, writing, working on music.”

Prosecutors dropped all charges against the “Empire” actor in March 2019. A grand jury revived the criminal case 11 months later.