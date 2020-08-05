Lady Gaga Debuts ‘Gaga Radio’ On Apple Music

Lady Gaga adds radio host to her growing list of impressive accolades.

Gaga and Apple Music have teamed up for “Gaga Radio”. The program airs every Friday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

“The last few weeks I’ve been figuring out different ways at home that I can be of service to what I would call the singular global community,” Gaga said in a statement. “One that I believe to be kind in nature, one that I believe to be very special to my heart and I believe to the hearts of many.”

“I’ve been thinking of all the ways that I can be someone that contributes to the society and the world,” she continued. “I’m super-thrilled (and) excited to have this show and this opportunity to play an incredible mix of music every week.”

The inaugural episode features a guest appearance by Bloodpop, who served as one of the producers on Gaga’s Chromatica album.

“Chromatica for me was the portal that you and I opened in the studio where we would open the portal and I’d go, ‘Okay, talent, creativity, voice from above, sign from above, come inside me, tell me what to say, tell me what to do,’ and most all of it was what I was truly feeling,” she tells Bloodpop in an excerpt from Friday’s episode.

“There were really only two things that could happen to me on any given day,” she adds. “I could either write a song and you’d be there to capture it, or I’d be upstairs on the porch and I wouldn’t write the song. I would just stare into the open sky and chain-smoke cigarettes and cry.”

Future episodes of “Gaga Radio” will feature “the DJs, divas and producers who inspired her and who helped bring Chromatica to life.”