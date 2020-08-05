Brian Austin Green Shades Ex Megan Fox’s ‘Achingly Beautiful Boy’ Post About Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green is reminding Megan Fox about their children.

On Wednesday, Fox shared a photo on Instagram of herself with new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, with the caption, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.”

Hours later, Green shaded his ex with his own Instagram post captioned, “Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours,” and featuring a slideshow of photos of his four kids.

Green has four children, including three with Fox. The couple announced they had separated in May of this year.