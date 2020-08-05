Jay Cutler’s Instagram Goes Dark Following Ex Kristin Cavallari’s ‘Laguna Beach’ Reunion With Stephen Colletti

Jay Cutler is stepping back from Instagram following his split with Kristin Cavallari.

Just months after the 37-year-old former NFL quarterback and the Uncommon James designer, 34, called it quits, Cavallari reunited with her “Laguna Beach” co-star/ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti causing quite the stir.

While the Internet lost their minds following the Instagram reunion, it does look like Cavallari’s ex-husband wasn’t too thrilled as Cutler (@IfJayHadAnInstagram) seemingly deleted his entire profile.

“2004 or 2020?!” Cavallari captioned her selfie with Colletti.

The former couple’s on-again, off-again romance was featured on the first two seasons of “Laguna Beach”, which aired in 2004 and 2005. Colletti went on to star on “One Tree Hill” and Cavallari moved on to “The Hills”.

Cavallari and Cutler wed in 2013 and shared three children, Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.