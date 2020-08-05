Kourtney Kardashian Admits ‘I’m Not Okay’ After Shaving Her 5-Year-Old Son Reign’s Head

Reign Disick has a brand new ‘do.

The 5-year-old’s mom Kourtney Kardashian shared a snap of the youngster with his shaved head Monday, alongside the caption: “I am not okay.”

The previously long-haired little one donned a shirt from his father Scott Disick’s Talentless clothing brand for the snap, with a pair of black Balenciaga sweatpants.

Kardashian had previously been criticized for not cutting Reign’s hair, with it growing past his shoulders.

She’s hit back at trolls before, insisting her youngest son’s hair was the “most gorgeous hair on earth.”

The reality TV star’s eldest son Mason, 10, also rocked a long ‘do for years before cutting it.

Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 8, only had her first trim in February 2019, as well.