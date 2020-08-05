Kourtney Kardashian Admits ‘I’m Not Okay’ After Shaving Her 5-Year-Old Son Reign’s Head

Reign Disick has a brand new ‘do.
The 5-year-old’s mom Kourtney Kardashian shared a snap of the youngster with his shaved head Monday, alongside the caption: “I am not okay.”
The previously long-haired little one donned a shirt from his father Scott Disick’s Talentless clothing brand for the snap, with a pair of black Balenciaga sweatpants.
Kardashian had previously been criticized for not cutting Reign’s hair, with it growing past his shoulders.
She’s hit back at trolls before, insisting her youngest son’s hair was the “most gorgeous hair on earth.”
Yes we’re still in our pajamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress up, most importantly really slowing down and spending time together. And this baby boy of mine, where does he come up with this stuff?! I reminded him that he has a magic heart unlike anyone else in this world 💕Reigny and I hope you are all taking care of yourselves and each other.✨🙏🏼
The reality TV star’s eldest son Mason, 10, also rocked a long ‘do for years before cutting it.
Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 8, only had her first trim in February 2019, as well.