Stedman Graham Does Not ‘Define’ Himself By Wife Oprah Winfrey: ‘That’s How You Define Me’

Stedman Graham does not define himself by his wife Oprah Winfrey, even if fans might.

Graham, 69, caught up with “The Kyle & Jackie O Show” and discussed his relationship with Winfrey, 66, and how that relationship is perceived by the public.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Picks Isabel Wilkerson’s ‘Caste’ For Her Book Club

“I’m defined a lot by my relationship with Oprah, but it has nothing to do with me,” Graham said. “That’s how you define me! That’s how you define me, it’s not how I define myself.”

“I’m not focused on their development as a way to equalize and create freedom, I’m focused on my own development,” he added. “I’m developing a process of continuous improvement every day based on my skills, talents, abilities, interests and passion. That’s what makes me happy.”

Graham’s relationship with his wife is a personal one, not predicated on business or financial success.

“I don’t care what you do,” he explained. “I could care less who you are or what you do or what you’ve been able to accomplish because it has nothing to do with who I am as a person.”

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Is Hosting A New Apple TV+ ‘Conversation’ Show

“We think the same, we’re in the same business,” Graham said of their similarities. “The difference is, she does it in the air, I do it on the ground, so I’m grassroots.”

The couple first met at a charity event back in 1986, and have been together ever since, getting engaged in 1992.