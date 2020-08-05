Cameron Diaz Credits Gwyneth Paltrow For The Reason She Became A Mother, Feels ‘At Peace’ After Walking Away From Movie Career

Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow teamed up for an in-depth conversation on Wednesday.

The actresses joined forces for the latest episode of “In Goop Health: The Sessions”, diving into Diaz’s new life as a mother, her new wine brand and life in quarantine. Just months after giving birth to her daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, Diaz launched her vegan wine brand, Avaline.

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Talks The Best Part Of Parenting With Husband Benji Madden In Quarantine

As “The Sessions” teased, Diaz has “spent the last decade diving deep, learning, absorbing, and then sharing in her bestsellers The Body Book and The Longevity Book. It’s been a while, and we’re ready for more.”

“I think it’s part of being an older mother,” Diaz says of wanting Raddix to be free of objectification. “I don’t think I would have been this parent at 25.”

But Diaz revealed it was actually Paltrow who inspired her to become a mother.

“I would not have become a mother if it wasn’t for you,” Diaz told Paltrow. “I used to tell you, ‘I’m not having kids.’ And you would say, ‘No, you are having kids… you’re getting married!’”

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Is ‘So Happy’ Being A New Mom

She continued, “You always said, ‘You have too. You don’t understand, if you don’t do this you will be so sad you didn’t do it.’ And so I credit you so much. You never let up on me.”

Paltrow said, “I could see what a natural mother you are – some women aren’t – but you were born to do it.”

During the conversation, Paltrow asked Diaz, “What did it feel like to walk away from a movie career of that magnitude?”

She smiled and responded, “Like peace. A peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself.”

Added Diaz: “It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it, I know you understand it, but it was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there. There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.”

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Reveals She And Benji Madden Have Been ‘Jamming Out’ To ‘Baby Shark’ During Quarantine

As Diaz explained, she “stopped and really looked at my life. When you’re making a movie … they own you. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months on end you have no time for anything else.”

She added, “I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people. I had to basically take it back and take responsibility for my own life… I had been going so hard for so long, working, making films, such a grind. I didn’t make any space for my personal life.

Paltrow and Diaz’s episode of “In Goop Health: The Sessions” aired live on Wednesday on YouTube.

The Sessions are free to join, but Goop asks that viewers make a donation – if they can – to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.