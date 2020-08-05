Cameron Diaz Joins Gwyneth Paltrow For ‘In Goop Health: The Sessions’ Livestream

Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow are teaming up for an in-depth conversation.

The actresses join forces for the latest episode of “In Goop Health: The Sessions”, diving into Diaz’s new life as a mother, her new wine brand and life in quarantine.

As “The Sessions” teases, Diaz has “spent the last decade diving deep, learning, absorbing, and then sharing in her bestsellers The Body Book and The Longevity Book. It’s been a while, and we’re ready for more.”

Just months after giving birth to her daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, Diaz launched her vegan wine brand, Avaline.

Paltrow and Diaz’s episode of “In Goop Health: The Sessions” airs live on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on YouTube.

The Sessions are free to join, but Goop asks that viewers make a donation – if they can – to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.