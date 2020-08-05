An Android Is Protecting Humanity’s Future In ‘Raised By Wolves’ Series From Ridley Scott

Human children are being raised by an and/or in Ridley Scott’s new post-apocalyptic TV series.

On Wednesday, HBO Max debuted the first trailer for “Raised By Wolves”, executive-produced by the “Prometheus” director.

In the series, an android is tasked with raising a group of children after a war destroys the world as we know it.

In the trailer, the android, played by Amanda Collin, finds herself up against another violent being of some kind as she tries to protect the future of humanity.

The series also stars Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong and Travis Fimmel.

“Raised By Wolves” debuts Sept. 3.