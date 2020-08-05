Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Does A Deep Dive Into The Beauty Industry With Quibi’s ‘About Face’

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is bringing Quibi subscribers along for an inside look at the beauty industry.

The model hosts “About Face”, an upcoming series for the new streaming service, all about the entrepreneurship that built beauty empires like Emily Weiss of Glossier, Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty, Jen Atkin who is the founder of the haircare line OUAI, Kylie Jenner and Kylie Cosmetics, makeup artist PONY Syndrome and Beyonce’s makeup artist Sir John.

Photo: Quibi

According to the official synopsis, the six-episode series “tracks the trajectories of the artists who shape tastes and blaze trails. Intimately told, ‘About Face’ is a celebration of grit, diligence, and ingenuity.”

Quibi is a quick-bite streaming service with episodes all under 10 minutes.

“About Face” premieres on Quibi on August 10.