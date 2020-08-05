Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Worries About Sending Her Daughter Back To School

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears reveals she worries about sending her 7th-grader back to school in the fall.

She cites the new precautions going into a post-quarantine school year, such as wearing a mask and social distancing at school, but also understands it is necessary.

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Defends Her ‘Unstoppable’ Sister In Midst Of #FreeBritney Movement

In an Instagram post, Spears shares her concerns writing: “Wearing mask, and following all of the strict social distancing rules going into this school year is crazy, but necessary, and honestly… nothing is CRAZIER then the fact that I have a freaking 7th GRADER🤯 Me and Ivey are already counting down the minutes until we can go pick her up, we are lost without her⏳👩‍👧‍👧💕”

Spears raises her two children Maddie Briann Aldridge and Ivey Joan Watson with her husband Jamie Watson.

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Gives First Interview About The Drowning Incident That Nearly Claimed Her Daughter’s Life