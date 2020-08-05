Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Worries About Sending Her Daughter Back To School

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears reveals she worries about sending her 7th-grader back to school in the fall.
She cites the new precautions going into a post-quarantine school year, such as wearing a mask and social distancing at school, but also understands it is necessary.
RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Defends Her ‘Unstoppable’ Sister In Midst Of #FreeBritney Movement
In an Instagram post, Spears shares her concerns writing: “Wearing mask, and following all of the strict social distancing rules going into this school year is crazy, but necessary, and honestly… nothing is CRAZIER then the fact that I have a freaking 7th GRADER🤯 Me and Ivey are already counting down the minutes until we can go pick her up, we are lost without her⏳👩👧👧💕”
View this post on Instagram
Wearing mask, and following all of the strict social distancing rules going into this school year is crazy, but necessary, and honestly… nothing is CRAZIER then the fact that I have a freaking 7th GRADER🤯 Me and Ivey are already counting down the minutes until we can go pick her up, we are lost without her⏳👩👧👧💕
Spears raises her two children Maddie Briann Aldridge and Ivey Joan Watson with her husband Jamie Watson.
RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Gives First Interview About The Drowning Incident That Nearly Claimed Her Daughter’s Life