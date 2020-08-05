Troye Sivan Is A ‘Rager Teenager!’ In New Music Video

Troye Sivan wants to go wild in the new music video for “Rager Teenager!”

Sivan dropped the surprise single on Wednesday, ahead of his forthcoming In a Dream EP. The “Rager Teenager!” music video is shot entirely from Sivan’s bathtub.

“I didn’t go in thinking I was going to write an album,” he told Zane Lowe of the upcoming album. “I’ve got an EP because I was just kind of going through a lot and I just wanted to start writing.”

“I didn’t know this EP is such a weird little thing in that all of these songs sound pretty different from each other,” Sivan continued. “And I think the through-line, through all of them, is just that I felt like I needed to write that day.”

He also dished on Taylor Swift’s surprise album Folkore: “I feel like for me as a fan, I’ve also wanted this for years… it feels like she just released and let go of any sort of pressure, outside pressure, and just wrote music that she loves and wrote lyrics that it feels like it just went.”

Sivan’s new EP In a Dream drops August 21.