The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Shire Hall Care Home In South Wales To Play Some Bingo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to South Wales to play some Bingo and other arcade games.

According to Kensington Palace, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton joined the workers at the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff on Wednesday, where they spoke to staff, residents and their family members about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their lives.

The royal couple previously visited the home via video chat earlier this year.

After a tour of Island Leisure amusements arcade and meeting the owners and staff members, William and Kate also visited the beach huts on the eastern end of the promenade and were then able to meet some of the staff and residents and chat about how the home has continued to adapt in response to the pandemic.

The staff spoke about the measures that have been put in place in order to allow the residents to safely receive visits from family members and friends and according to an official Instagram post, they played some socially distanced bingo.

During their first virtual visit, William and Kate took their turn as guest bingo callers for a game in the home’s cinema.