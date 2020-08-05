‘American Ninja Warrior’ Winner Drew Dreschel Charged With Child Sex Crimes

Best known for being crowned champion of the 2019 season of “American Ninja Warrior”, Drew Drechsel was arrested on Tuesday and charged with several counts of sex crime charges involving a minor.

According to a press release, Drechsel, 31, has been charged with the manufacture of child pornography, enticement of a minor to travel for illicit sexual conduct, travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, and use of interstate commerce to entice a minor, according to authorities.

“Drechsel sought to have sex with a minor girl and traveled to New Jersey with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with that minor,” reads the complaint. “He also enticed and coerced a minor to travel to Connecticut to engage in illicit sexual conduct and engaged in online sexual communications with a minor and induced her to manufacture sexually explicit images of herself and send them to Drechsel.”

Following Dreschel’s arrest, his lawyer, Frank J. Riccio II, issued a statement on Twitter, stating that his client will be entering a plea of “not guilty.”

According to authorities, the use of interstate commerce to entice count carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. In addition, the count of enticement to travel for illicit sexual conduct carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, while the count of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, and the count of manufacture of child pornography carries a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison. Each of the counts also carries a maximum fine of $250,000 each.

On Wednesday, NBC issued statement announcing that “American Ninja Warrior” had cut ties with Dreschel, who will no longer be appearing on the show.

“We are shocked and disturbed to learn about the charges alleged against Drew Drechsel,” reads the statement. “‘American Ninja Warrior’ is a family show that has inspired countless people, and we will not let the actions of one contestant tarnish the hard work and amazing stories of so many. Moving forward, the ‘American Ninja Warrior’ brand will sever all ties with Mr. Drechsel, including his appearance on future seasons of the show.”