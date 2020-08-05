Michelle Obama Admits ‘I Am Dealing With Some Form Of Low-Grade Depression’

The year 2020 is taking a toll on Michelle Obama, like it is everyone else.

The former U.S. First Lady opened up about how she is tackling a difficult year in the sophomore episode of Spotify’s “The Michelle Obama Podcast”. Obama caught up with former NPR host Michele Norris.

“Spiritually, these are not fulfilling times,” Obama admitted. “So, I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression.”

“There have been periods throughout this quarantine where I’ve felt too low,” she shared, touching on “those emotional highs and lows… where you just don’t feel yourself.”

Obama says the emotional rollercoaster she rides stems not just from the COVID-19 pandemic, but also from the George Floyd protests and the Trump administration. To cope, Obama and her family have spent more time doing puzzles.

“Puzzles have become big,” Obama told Norris on Wednesday. “The girls are into them. We’re all sitting on the floor around the table where the puzzle is now permanently set up and then we sit down for dinner and we talk some more.”

Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, also have a rather intense spades circuit going on with Barack Obama: “It’s the small things… it’s the small rituals.”

“Now there’s this vicious competition,” Obama joked. “They wouldn’t have sat down, but for this quarantine, to learn how to play a card game with their dad.”

“There’s a beauty of being reminded of our self-sufficiency during this time,” she said. “We will get through this.”