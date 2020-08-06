Michelle Obama Says ‘There’s No Reason To Worry About Me’ After Opening Up About ‘Low-Grade Depression’

The year 2020 is taking a toll on Michelle Obama, like it is everyone else.

The former U.S. First Lady opened up about how she is tackling a difficult year in the sophomore episode of Spotify’s “The Michelle Obama Podcast”. Obama caught up with former NPR host Michele Norris.

“Spiritually, these are not fulfilling times,” Obama admitted. “So, I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression.”

“There have been periods throughout this quarantine where I’ve felt too low,” she shared, touching on “those emotional highs and lows… where you just don’t feel yourself.”

Obama says the emotional rollercoaster she rides stems not just from the COVID-19 pandemic, but also from the George Floyd protests and the Trump administration. To cope, Obama and her family have spent more time doing puzzles.

“Puzzles have become big,” Obama told Norris on Wednesday. “The girls are into them. We’re all sitting on the floor around the table where the puzzle is now permanently set up and then we sit down for dinner and we talk some more.”

Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, also have a rather intense spades circuit going on with Barack Obama: “It’s the small things… it’s the small rituals.”

“Now there’s this vicious competition,” Obama joked. “They wouldn’t have sat down, but for this quarantine, to learn how to play a card game with their dad.”

“There’s a beauty of being reminded of our self-sufficiency during this time,” she said. “We will get through this.”

The following day, Obama shared an update on Instagram.

“I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week’s podcast. First things first — I’m doing just fine. There’s no reason to worry about me. Like I said in that conversation with @Michele__Norris, I’m thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us — the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds. I’m thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I’m thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country,” she writes.

“The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us — that we all should just feel OK all the time — that just doesn’t feel real to me. So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling. I hope you’re listening to yourselves and taking a moment to reflect on everything that’s coming at us, and what you might be able to do about it. And to all of you who’ve reached out—thank you. I hope you’re also reaching out to all those you’re closest with, not just with a text, but maybe with a call or a videochat. Don’t be afraid to offer them a shoulder to lean on, or to ask for one yourself. Love you all,” Obama concluded.