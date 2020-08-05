Selena Gomez Stumbles Around The Kitchen In HBO Max’s ‘Selena + Chef’ Trailer

Selena Gomez is calling in the big guns to help her navigate the kitchen.

HBO Max has a fresh promo out of the oven for “Selena + Chef”, a 10-episode unscripted food show featuring Gomez and a crew of world-renowned chefs.

In the teaser, Gomez says she’s not a great cook, but she sure loves to eat.

Nancy Silverton, Roy Choi and Tanya Holland are just some of the famous chefs who will drop in to the streaming series.

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience. I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn,” Gomez said in a statement. “I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations.”

“Selena + Chef” premieres August 13 on HBO Max.