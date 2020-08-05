‘RHOA”s Cynthia Bailey Says Coronavirus Quarantine Has ‘Tested’ Her Relationship With Fiancé Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey is opening up about the toll quarantine has taken on her relationship with fiancé Mike Hill.

Slice‘s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star chatted with E! News’ “Daily Pop” and spilled on what it’s like living at home with Hill amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a lot. You know, it was one thing to marry someone and I think it’s another thing to go to prison…you can’t go no where else!” she joked.

Adding, “I said I didn’t want to be on lockdown with the man for the rest of my life, I didn’t say anything about being tired of sex!”

Bailey and Hill got engaged last year, but with Hill’s job as an anchor for FOX Sports in Los Angeles, the pair had a long-distance relationship until lockdown.

“You gotta remember, this is still, at the end of the day, a long-distance relationship,” she said. “So the sex part is a blessing.”

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Bailey and Hill’s wedding was set to take place in October but the star says postponing the nuptials is still “the million-dollar question.”