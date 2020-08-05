‘Suicide Squad’ Cast Virtually Reunites For James Gunn’s Birthday

The cast of the upcoming “Suicide Squad” sequel are virtually reuniting for a birthday surprise for James Gunn.

To celebrate the director turning 54 on Wednesday, many of the cast, including Margot Robbie, Pete Davidson and Idris Elba, sent their love via video.

“Hey James Gunn- here’s a little birthday gift for you! Chaotically yours, The Suicide Squad,” the tweet read, captioning Gunn’s “Happy Birthday” video.

In response to the all birthday love, Gunn thanked his cast while also teases some big “Suicide Squad” news that is coming soon.

“The cast and I have so much more to show you guys on August 22 at DCFanDome.com,” he teased. “See you there!”

Alice Braga, Jai Courtney, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker and more also appeared in the video.