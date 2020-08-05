African American Film Critics Association To Honour Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown And Kenya Barris

The African American Film Critics Association has announced plans to pay tribute to Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown, Kenya Barris and others at a virtual celebration to be held later this month, hosted by actress Aida Rodriguez.

Davis will be presented the association’s best actress award for her work on “How to Get Away With Murder”, while Brown will be awarded the best actor honours for his role in “This Is Us”. Barris, creator of “black-ish” and spinoffs “grown-ish” and “mixed-ish”, will be recognized as a TV icon.

“In a time of such uncertainty, we have witnessed how powerful the medium of television and streaming is, stated AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson, in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter.

We are thrilled to celebrate the best in TV who continue to change the game, drive culture, and authentically portray our stories. Hosted by comedian @FunnyAida, join us on Saturday, August 22 for @theaafca Annual TV Honors: https://t.co/mO5msRsijE. #AAFCA pic.twitter.com/OGA9urLI20 — TheAAFCA (@theaafca) August 5, 2020

“We couldn’t be more proud to honour shows and performances that uplift and inspire at a time when we all need entertainment the most,” he continued. “We are especially grateful to have partners like Morgan Stanley as well as the ongoing support of the entertainment community at large helping us with our year-round activities that highlight not only film, television and journalism, but also diversity, inclusion and equality.”

In addition to honouring Hollywood celebrities, AAFCA’s virtual ceremony will also recognize frontline and healthcare workers, government leaders and firefighters.

“As an organization, with a passion for community awareness and outreach, we could not ignore the heroic efforts of those in our larger community during this unprecedented time,” Robertson added. “This is just a small gesture to recognize them in some way and convey our tremendous gratitude.”

According to the announcement, part of the proceeds from the event will benefit the National Association of Black Journalists COVID-19 relief fund.

The AAFCA TV Honors will be live-streamed via invitation at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on Aug. 22; virtual guests will have a catered lunch and cocktails delivered to their homes that morning.