Ashton Kutcher Responds To Fans After Defending Ellen DeGeneres

Ashton Kutcher took to Twitter on Tuesday to lend his support to embattled talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

In his tweet, Kutcher writes that he hasn’t been in communication with DeGeneres, and “can only speak from my own experience.”

According to Kutcher, DeGeneres and her team “have only treated me & my team w/respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When thing aren’t right she handles it an fixes.”

I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

Kutcher’s tweet was met with skepticism, with his followers pointing out that most of the complaints about mistreatment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” come from staffers, not celebrities.

Kutcher responded to the criticisms of his initial tweet.

But it extends to my team and people she didn’t even know I work with. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

1. I’m not a billionaire. 2. it extends to my team and people she didn’t even know I work with. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

I understand — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

He continued to respond to fans’ tweets, including one pointing out that “the point is not how their team handled a celebrity but how their team behaved with their own team members.”

I get it. I also feel people should be held accountable for THEIR actions — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

No but they are part of one and those individuals should be held accountable. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

1. If you’ve made mistakes ❤️

2. If you’ve learned from your mistakes (retweet)

3. If your perfect (comment) — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

Another Twitter user shared a look at her “mentions” under Twitter’s notifications, featuring numerous tweets disagreeing with Kutcher, telling him that “I’m not sure they are on your side.”

Kutcher responded by writing, “Thank you for sharing this.”