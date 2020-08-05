‘Big Brother’ All-Star Cast Announced

“Big Brother” is returning for its 22nd season, which will be a special all-star edition of the hit Global reality show.
The new season’s all-star cast includes past winners Nicole Franzel and Ian Terry, fan favourites Da’Vonne Rogers and Kaysar Ridha and many more familiar faces.
In a “Big Brother” first, the 16 Houseguests were revealed live on Wednesday night during the season’s inaugural live move-in premiere event — with this season also marking the show’s 20th anniversary, having originally premiered back in 2000.
The following 16 All-Stars will spend the summer competing for $500,000:
Bayleigh Dayton (27)
Season(s) Previously Played: 20
Bayleigh had a “showmance” with fellow Houseguest Swaggy C. They’re now married.
Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Model
Christmas Abbott (38)
Season(s) Previously Played: 19
Christmas broke her foot during the first week in the house. She had surgery and remained in the game, ultimately placing third.
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Current City: Raleigh, N.C.
Occupation: Fitness entrepreneur
Cody Calafiore (pronounced CAL-AH-FEE-OR-EE) (29)
Season(s) Previously Played: 16
Runner-up
Hometown: Howell, N.J.
Current City: Howell, N.J.
Occupation: Soccer coach
Dani Briones (33; will turn 34 on August 20)
Season(s) Previously Played: 8 and 13
Dani was the runner-up in season 8, and married her fellow Houseguest from season 13, Dominic Briones.
Hometown: Orange County, Calif.
Current City: Orange County, Calif.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
David Alexander (30)
Season(s) Previously Played: 21
David played a good social game during his short time on the show, but didn’t have the whole “BB” experience because his game was cut short, due to a surprise opening night twist.
Hometown: Atlanta
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Senior sales rep
Da’Vonne (Day-von) Rogers (32)
Season(s) Previously Played: 17 and 18
Da’Vonne was the first Houseguest to figure out the twin twist in season 17.
Hometown: Inglewood, Calif.
Current City: Inglewood, Calif.
Occupation: Acting coach
Enzo Palumbo (42)
Season(s) Previously Played: 12
Enzo was the founding member of “The Brigade,” one of the most famous and successful alliances in “BB” history that helped him get to the final 3.
Hometown: Bayonne, N.J.
Current City: Bayonne, N.J.
Occupation: Insurance adjuster
Ian Terry (29)
Season(s) Previously Played: 14
Winner
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.
Current City: Houston
Occupation: Management consultant
Janelle Pierzina (pronounced PEAR-ZINA) (40)
Season(s) Previously Played: 6, 7 and 14
Janelle finished third two seasons in a row and won the first America’s Favourite Houseguest in Season 6.
Hometown: Grand Rapids, Minn.
Current City: Minneapolis, Minn.
Occupation: Real estate agent
Kaysar Ridha (pronounced KAY-SUR RID-HA) (39; will turn 40 on August 10)
Season(s) Previously Played: 6 and 7
In season 6, Kaysar was the first Houseguest voted back into the game by the viewers. He was also a member of the first All-Star season of “Big Brother”.
Hometown: Irvine, Calif.
Current City: Irvine, Calif.
Occupation: Biotech executive
Keesha Smith (42)
Season(s) Previously Played: 10
Keesha was voted America’s Favorite Houseguest for her season and ultimately placed fourth.
Hometown: Sterling, Ohio
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Waitress
Kevin “KC” Campbell (40; will turn 41 on Sept. 18)
Season(s) Previously Played: 11
Kevin was the first houseguest to be evicted on finale night, placing third.
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current City: San Diego, Calif.
Occupation: Ad agency executive
Memphis Garrett (37)
Season(s) Previously Played: 10
Runner-up to “BB” legend Dan Gheesling, and part of one of the most famous duos in “Big Brother”, “The Renegades.”
Hometown: Collierville, Tenn.
Current City: Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Occupation: Restaurateur
Nicole Anthony (25)
Season(s) Previously Played: 21
Nicole placed third and was voted America’s Favourite Houseguest for her season.
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current City: Long Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Podcast host
Nicole Franzel (28)
Season(s) Previously Played: 16 and 18
Nicole won season 18 and was the first female to beat a male in the final two.
Hometown: Ubly, Mich.
Current City: Ubly, Mich.
Occupation: Social media influencer
Tyler Crispen (25)
Season(s) Previously Played: 20
Runner-up and America’s Favourite Houseguest. Currently living with his girlfriend, Angela Rummans, who he met in the house.
Hometown: Rossford, Ohio
Current City: Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Occupation: Entrepreneur/social media influencer
Following Wednesday night’s premiere, “Big Brother” will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (with the latter featuring the week’s live eviction show) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.