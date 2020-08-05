‘Big Brother’ All-Star Cast Announced

“Big Brother” is returning for its 22nd season, which will be a special all-star edition of the hit Global reality show.

The new season’s all-star cast includes past winners Nicole Franzel and Ian Terry, fan favourites Da’Vonne Rogers and Kaysar Ridha and many more familiar faces.

In a “Big Brother” first, the 16 Houseguests were revealed live on Wednesday night during the season’s inaugural live move-in premiere event — with this season also marking the show’s 20th anniversary, having originally premiered back in 2000.

The following 16 All-Stars will spend the summer competing for $500,000:

Bayleigh Dayton (27)

Season(s) Previously Played: 20

Bayleigh had a “showmance” with fellow Houseguest Swaggy C. They’re now married.

Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Model

Christmas Abbott (38)

Season(s) Previously Played: 19

Christmas broke her foot during the first week in the house. She had surgery and remained in the game, ultimately placing third.

Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.

Current City: Raleigh, N.C.

Occupation: Fitness entrepreneur

Cody Calafiore (pronounced CAL-AH-FEE-OR-EE) (29)

Season(s) Previously Played: 16

Runner-up

Hometown: Howell, N.J.

Current City: Howell, N.J.

Occupation: Soccer coach

Dani Briones (33; will turn 34 on August 20)

Season(s) Previously Played: 8 and 13

Dani was the runner-up in season 8, and married her fellow Houseguest from season 13, Dominic Briones.

Hometown: Orange County, Calif.

Current City: Orange County, Calif.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

David Alexander (30)

Season(s) Previously Played: 21

David played a good social game during his short time on the show, but didn’t have the whole “BB” experience because his game was cut short, due to a surprise opening night twist.

Hometown: Atlanta

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Senior sales rep

Da’Vonne (Day-von) Rogers (32)

Season(s) Previously Played: 17 and 18

Da’Vonne was the first Houseguest to figure out the twin twist in season 17.

Hometown: Inglewood, Calif.

Current City: Inglewood, Calif.

Occupation: Acting coach

Enzo Palumbo (42)

Season(s) Previously Played: 12

Enzo was the founding member of “The Brigade,” one of the most famous and successful alliances in “BB” history that helped him get to the final 3.

Hometown: Bayonne, N.J.

Current City: Bayonne, N.J.

Occupation: Insurance adjuster

Ian Terry (29)

Season(s) Previously Played: 14

Winner

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Current City: Houston

Occupation: Management consultant

Janelle Pierzina (pronounced PEAR-ZINA) (40)

Season(s) Previously Played: 6, 7 and 14

Janelle finished third two seasons in a row and won the first America’s Favourite Houseguest in Season 6.

Hometown: Grand Rapids, Minn.

Current City: Minneapolis, Minn.

Occupation: Real estate agent

Kaysar Ridha (pronounced KAY-SUR RID-HA) (39; will turn 40 on August 10)

Season(s) Previously Played: 6 and 7

In season 6, Kaysar was the first Houseguest voted back into the game by the viewers. He was also a member of the first All-Star season of “Big Brother”.

Hometown: Irvine, Calif.

Current City: Irvine, Calif.

Occupation: Biotech executive

Keesha Smith (42)

Season(s) Previously Played: 10

Keesha was voted America’s Favorite Houseguest for her season and ultimately placed fourth.

Hometown: Sterling, Ohio

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Waitress

Kevin “KC” Campbell (40; will turn 41 on Sept. 18)

Season(s) Previously Played: 11

Kevin was the first houseguest to be evicted on finale night, placing third.

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current City: San Diego, Calif.

Occupation: Ad agency executive

Memphis Garrett (37)

Season(s) Previously Played: 10

Runner-up to “BB” legend Dan Gheesling, and part of one of the most famous duos in “Big Brother”, “The Renegades.”

Hometown: Collierville, Tenn.

Current City: Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Occupation: Restaurateur

Nicole Anthony (25)

Season(s) Previously Played: 21

Nicole placed third and was voted America’s Favourite Houseguest for her season.

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current City: Long Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Podcast host

Nicole Franzel (28)

Season(s) Previously Played: 16 and 18

Nicole won season 18 and was the first female to beat a male in the final two.

Hometown: Ubly, Mich.

Current City: Ubly, Mich.

Occupation: Social media influencer

Tyler Crispen (25)

Season(s) Previously Played: 20

Runner-up and America’s Favourite Houseguest. Currently living with his girlfriend, Angela Rummans, who he met in the house.

Hometown: Rossford, Ohio

Current City: Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Occupation: Entrepreneur/social media influencer

Following Wednesday night’s premiere, “Big Brother” will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (with the latter featuring the week’s live eviction show) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.