Alyssa Milano Reveals She Had Coronavirus: ‘Felt Like An Elephant Was Sitting On My Chest’

Alyssa Milano has revealed that she’s recovered from COVID-19 after becoming infected earlier this year.

“This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks,” the “Charmed” star wrote in an Instagram post, accompanying a photo of hospitalized self, receiving breathing assistance from a respirator.

“I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible,” she continued, adding that she “basically had every Covid symptom.”

According to the 47-year-old actress, she was tested twice in late March, with both tests coming up negative.

A subsequent antibody test also came up negative, despite the horrific symptoms she was experiencing. It wasn’t until the worst of her symptoms had abated that she learned the truth.

“After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies,” she wrote.

“I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying,” she continued.

She concluded by revealing plans to donate her plasma “with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️.”