Jana Kramer Breaks Down In Tears After After Pneumonia Diagnosis Halts Filming Of New Movie

Jana Kramer is getting emotional on social media after discovering she had pneumonia, forcing her to stop filming a movie project she had just begun.

In a video she shared Wednesday on her Instagram Stories, via the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old singer and actress opened up about her diagnosis.

“Real talk, I’m really upset right now,” Kramer, 36, said “I just got back from the ER. I have pneumonitis, which is early on pneumonia.”

Holding back tears, she continued: “I was having a really hard time breathing. I got tested again for COVID, it is negative again, so somehow whatever my head cold [was] went into my lungs.”

Discussing the project she’s been working on, Kramer said “production has been amazing” but feels “terrible of course” about having to take a break from filming.

“I’m just so upset about it. I’m going to rest for the two or three days. Take a bunch of medicines,” Kramer said.

“I’m going to be off here for a minute, because If not, I’m going to continue to be upset, because I’m not working. Love you guys. Sorry for the sob story, but I just wanted you to know why I’m going dark,” she added.

“There is nothing more upsetting then finally getting the chance to work and then randomly getting pneumonia which I have NEVER had,” Kramer wrote to accompany her video. “But I’ve got meds, I’ve got the best movie producers and team that are giving me the time off I need so thank you!!”