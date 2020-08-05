‘Candyman’ Director To Tackle ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel

After being tapped to revive the “Candyman” horror movie franchise, Nia DaCosta’s next project will see the “Little Woods” director enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe to take on a long-awaited sequel.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, DaCosta will be directing the upcoming sequel to “Captain Marvel”, with Megan McDonnell — a writer on the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series “WandaVision” — hired to write the screenplay.

Brie Larson will be returning to the role of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the followup to the original, which premiered in March 2018 and raked in a staggering $1.1 billion worldwide.

Earlier this years, rumours emerged that “Man of Steel” star Henry Cavill would be making the jump from the world of DC to the MCU, and would be playing Wolverine in the “Captain Marvel” sequel.

“Marvel, since acquiring Fox Studios, was looking for a way to add some X-Men characters into the MCU,” the report claimed.

“Captain Marvel 2” is set to be released on July 8, 2022.