Dallas Smith Announces New Album ‘Timeless’, Reveals Tracklisting

Dallas Smith fans won’t have to wait much longer for new music.

Exclusively announced with ET Canada, the CCMA Award Entertainer of the Year nominee’s latest project Timeless will arrive August 28.

604 Records

The new project features the singer’s already-released tracks “Like A Man”, “Drop”, “Timeless”, “Rhinestone World” and “Make ‘Em Like You”, along with several new hits co-written by Thomas Rhett, Hardy, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, and more.

“In order to finish this album, we had to embrace the ever-changing ‘new normal’,” says Smith. “And, that is nowhere near as easy as it sounds. The time away from fans, live shows, my band, crew and my peers has been incredibly hard – I miss all of it – every day! But in this life, there are no shortcuts, so here I am, proud and excited to share this album and connect with everyone again, albeit a little differently. New songs + quarantine = Timeless”.

See the full Timeless tracklisting below.

1. Drop – (Michael Hardy, Mark Holman, Steven Lee Olsen, Joey Moi)

2. Timeless – (Tyler Hubbard, Brett Eldredge, David Garcia, Josh Miller)

3. Some Things Never Change (feat. HARDY) – (Rodney Clawson, Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt)

4. Don’t Need The Whiskey – (Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Thomas Rhett, Josh Thompson, Laura Veltz)

5. Like A Man – (Jessi Alexander, David Garcia, Josh Miller)

6. Damn Sun – (Cary Barlowe, Jamie Moore, Derrick Southerland)

7. Make ‘Em Like You – (Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard, Rob Hatch, Randy Houser, Cameron Montgomery)

8. Rhinestone World – (Rodney Clawson, Josh Osborne, Andrew DeRoberts)

9. The Fall – (Ryan Tyndell, Jeff Hyde, Morgan Wallen)

10. Bars – (Matt Dragstrem, Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins)

11. Friends Don’t Let Friends Drink Alone (feat. Dean Broady & MacKenzie Porter) – (Rodney Clawson, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

12. People I’ve Known – (Rodney Clawson, Luke Laird)

Timeless is available for pre-save here.