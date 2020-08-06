‘The Matrix’ Director Lilly Wachowski Confirms Movie Is A Trans Allegory

“The Matrix” director Lilly Wachowski has confirmed the much-loved film is a trans story.

Wachowski, who co-directed the flick with her sister Lana, spoke about the long-standing fan theory 21 years after its release.

Wachowski, formerly known as Andy, said in an interview with Netflix Film Club: “I’m glad that it has gotten out that that was the original intention. But the world wasn’t quite ready for it — the corporate world wasn’t ready for it.”

“I’m glad that people are talking about the ‘Matrix’ movies with a trans narrative; I love how meaningful those films are to trans people, and the way that they come up to me and say, ‘These movies saved my life,'” she shared.

The moviemaker also mentioned how the world of science-fiction and the “seemingly impossible becoming possible” was the reason why the film spoke to trans people so much.

“I’m grateful to be [able to] throw them a rope to help them on their journey,” Wachowski continued.

“The ‘Matrix’ stuff was all about the desire for transformation — but it was all coming from a closeted point of view,” she said, referencing the character Switch, who was meant to be male in the real world but female inside the Matrix.

“That’s both where our headspaces were,” Wachowski said of her and her sister Lana, formerly known as Larry.

She admitted she didn’t know how “present my trans-ness” was in the back of her brain while writing the iconic movie but said “it all came from the same fire.”

The first “Matrix” film was released in 1999 and was followed by “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions”, both released in 2003.

A fourth film is expected to be released in 2022.