Jamie Foxx Auto-Tunes Up Some Boring Everyday Lyrics With Jimmy Fallon

Jamie Foxx can turn anything into good music with the help of auto-tune.

On Wednesday, the actor appeared on “The Tonight Show” and host Jimmy Fallon got him to play a game of “Auto-Tune Up”.

The idea is simple: Take words written on everyday objects, and sing them with some musical flair to make them more interesting.

Fallon went first, demonstrating a sung rendition of an amazon review of a screwdriver set.

Foxx followed him up with a hilarious performance of a DVD warning screen, turning it into a smooth sounding jazz song.

Other items they turned into music included the ingredients list on a bag of Combos and an article on how to spider-proof a shed.